The Bachelorette: What Happened When Logan Jumped Shipped From Team Rachel to Team Gabby

Watch : Batchelorettes RESPOND to Being Potentially Pitted Against Each Other

This is a European vacation from hell.

On the Aug. 1 episode of The Bachelorette, Logan received a rose from Rachel Recchia despite making it known—at least to the cameras—that he was more interested in Gabby Windey. On the Aug. 8 episode, the other shoe dropped.

After the gang made the voyage from France to Bruges, Belgium, Logan knew what he had to do. "I feel for Gabby and I'm just ping-ponging this in my head constantly," he said before the big group date. So, he went to Rachel's room to break the news.

"When I read that group card today, I felt that everyone else on that card was sure that you were going to be someone they could end up with at the end of this," Logan told Rachel, "while I still had reservations and feelings for Gabby."

Rachel kept her cool, but was clearly upset with the timing, telling Logan, "You accepted so many roses from me, when the whole time you really didn't even want to spend time [with me]. I appreciate you bringing this to me. If that's where your heart is, I appreciate you telling me, I just wish it would have been earlier."

After Logan left, however, the flood gates opened and Rachel began to question her place on the show. "No one can stand here and honestly tell me I didn't fail," she said through tears. "This was supposed to be my time to find someone and everyone's rejecting me week after week after week."

Not exactly a scrapbook-worthy journey thus far.