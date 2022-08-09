Fashion Designer Zac Posen Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball

One year after launching a genderless wedding jewelry line, designer Zac Posen announced that he is engaged to his partner Harrison Ball.

The most fashionable future groom.

Fashion designer Zac Posen announced his engagement to Harrison Ball with a sweet social post on Aug.8.

"Engaged 8.8.22," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram, along with a ring emoji and several cute pics of the couple. Snaps included the now fiancés enjoying a boat ride together, kissing in the desert and showing off an engagement ring.

Harrison also shared the news on his own Instagram, posting a pic of him and Zac standing next to two giant twin arrows with the caption, "GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S)."

Following the announcement, the couple was flooded with well wishes from family, friends and his A-List clients. Reese Witherspoon, Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch all commented "congrats" on Zac's post while Christina Hendricks wrote, "Oh how wonderful!!!! Congrats!!"

Harrison, who is a principal dancer in the New York City Ballet, and Zac, who has designed costumes for the ballet company, went Instagram official in April 2021. Before Harrison, Zac dated French fashion editor and stylist Christopher Niquet.

2022 Celebrity Engagements

Just last year, Zac launched his first line of genderless wedding jewelry. In partnership with Blue Nile, the ZAC Zac Posen range included gold and silver wedding bands and engagement rings priced from $590 to $7,990.

He previously released wedding dress collections with White One Bridal and David's Bridal.

In addition to designing red carpet looks for a long list of A-list clients—including Katie Holmes, Claire Danes, Rihanna, and Sarah Jessica Parker—and he also created custom wedding dresses for Katharine McPhee (when she wed producer David Foster) and Portia de Rossi (for her nuptials with Ellen DeGeneres).

Zac previously spoke about being drawn to the wedding world, saying that he loves how brides and grooms get to express their personal style in unique ways.

"What I love about weddings is that for many people, their wedding is their one experience in which they have the opportunity to create and fulfill their fantasies through their personal style," he told the Hollywood Reporter in September 2021. "Whether it be through jewelry, flowers, food or fashion."

