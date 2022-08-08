Stranger Things Star Spotted in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Did the Angela Waters character seem familiar on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? If you answered yes, you likely recognized the performer from Stranger Things.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 08, 2022 11:11 PMTags
TVPretty Little LiarsCelebritiesStranger Things
Watch: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Turn around, look at what you see: Suzie from Stranger Things on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

That's right, Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Gaten Matarazzo's on-screen love interest in the Netflix drama, has found herself on another hit teen series. Specifically, Pizzolo has put Suzie's glasses and tech-obsessed ways to the side to play doomed high school student Angela Waters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

You likely saw Pizzolo and didn't realize it was her, as she made a jaw-dropping entrance in the first episode of the HBO Max series. In the first episode, Pizzolo's character enters a New Year's Eve party with makeup streaming down her face and begging for help. After being ignored by her peers, she climbs into the rafters of the building and jumps into the partying crowd.

Like we said, PLL: Original Sin's Angela is the exact opposite of Stranger Things' Suzie-poo.

We weren't the only ones surprised to see Pizzolo on PLL, as several fans have commented on the cameo. "When Dustin finds out how poorly those pretty little liars treated Suzie," one fan quipped on Twitter. "he's gonna FREAK." Another wrote, "not suzie from Stranger Things being in the new Pretty Little Liars. What a queen."

photos
Stranger Things Kids Through the Years

Of course, Pizzolo isn't the only familiar face on the HBO Max series. The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast boasts a Broadway veteran, a telenovela star and Adam Sandler's former co-star. No, really!

Netflix

For where you've seen the PLL: Original Sin cast before, keep reading:

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy & Sharon

2

Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Split

3

Kevin Federline's Attorney Weighs in on Britney Spears and Her Sons

E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Disney Pictures, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Bailee Madison

Before she was resourceful pregnant teen Imogen Adams on Pretty Little Liars: Original SinBailee Madison was a child star with several impressive credits on her resume, including Once Upon a Time, The FostersJust Go with It and Good Witch.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Amazon Studios, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Chandler Kinney

On PLL: Original SinChandler Kinney plays film fanatic Tabby Haworthe, who is being targeted by a masked assailant. But before this role, Chandler was making a name for herself with roles on The Haunted HathawaysLethal Weapon and Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2

ABC via Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Zaria

Though Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is Zaria's breakout role, playing ballerina Faran Bryant, you may've spotted her supporting roles on Bosch: LegacyDad Stop Embarrassing Me! and black-ish.

Gary Miller/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Malia Pyles

Before throwing on headphones to play Internet-obsessed Mouse on PLL: Original SinMalia Pyles was best known for her work on BatwomanBaskets, The Fosters and How to Get Away with Murder.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco may be now known for playing trouble-prone Noa Olivar on HBO Max's new drama, but she previously got her start on musical telenovela Kally's Mashup.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel has the exciting challenge of playing not one, but two characters on PLL: Original Sin. Yet, before playing twins Karen and Kelly, Mallory had a stint on Broadway as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen and had roles in 2018's HereditaryFBI: Most Wanted and Law & Order: SVU.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy & Sharon

2

Kevin Federline's Attorney Weighs in on Britney Spears and Her Sons

3

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Enjoy Beach Day Amid News of Health Battle

4
Breaking

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

5

See Photos From Teresa Giudice's Glamorous Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Latest News

Stranger Things Star Spotted in PLL: Original Sin

Kevin Federline's Attorney Weighs in on Britney Spears and Her Sons

Zendaya Almost Didn't Play Rue on Euphoria

Exclusive

How Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Is Helping With New Baby Brother

How Renée Zellweger Feels About Ant Anstead Posting Photos of Her

Exclusive

Jason & Brett Oppenheim Tease Heather's Selling Sunset Future

Exclusive

A League of Their Own Cast Says These Film Stars Should Cameo