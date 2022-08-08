Stranger Things Star Spotted in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

Turn around, look at what you see: Suzie from Stranger Things on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

That's right, Gabriella Pizzolo, who plays Gaten Matarazzo's on-screen love interest in the Netflix drama, has found herself on another hit teen series. Specifically, Pizzolo has put Suzie's glasses and tech-obsessed ways to the side to play doomed high school student Angela Waters on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

You likely saw Pizzolo and didn't realize it was her, as she made a jaw-dropping entrance in the first episode of the HBO Max series. In the first episode, Pizzolo's character enters a New Year's Eve party with makeup streaming down her face and begging for help. After being ignored by her peers, she climbs into the rafters of the building and jumps into the partying crowd.

Like we said, PLL: Original Sin's Angela is the exact opposite of Stranger Things' Suzie-poo.

We weren't the only ones surprised to see Pizzolo on PLL, as several fans have commented on the cameo. "When Dustin finds out how poorly those pretty little liars treated Suzie," one fan quipped on Twitter. "he's gonna FREAK." Another wrote, "not suzie from Stranger Things being in the new Pretty Little Liars. What a queen."