How Renée Zellweger Feels About Ant Anstead Posting Photos of Her to His Instagram

Watch : Ant Anstead GUSHES Over Girlfriend Renee Zellweger

When it comes to Ant Anstead's Instagram posts, don't count on a double tap from girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

Though fans have gotten a few glimpses into their romance thanks to Ant's Instagram, the actress hasn't been swayed to participate.

As she put it in an Aug. 7 interview with The Sunday Times, "Yeah, well, I don't pay much attention to any of that."

Now, it's not to say Renée—who met the TV personality on set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride—ignores Ant's profile, but rather, social media as a whole.

"I don't think it would be a good thing for me," the 53-year-old explained. "I have a list of things I like to get done every day."