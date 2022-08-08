Jason and Brett Oppenheim Tease Heather Rae El Moussa's Future on Selling Sunset

Heather Rae El Moussa is one hot commodity.
With the announcement that Heather and her husband Tarek El Moussa have signed on for a new HGTV show, The Flipping El Moussas, we couldn't help but wonder what it means for her future on Netflix's Selling Sunset, where she's been a regular cast member since the show's inception in 2019.
According to Oppenheim Group senior vice president Brett Oppenheim, well, it's a little up in the air at the moment.
"I think it's TBD," he told E! News exclusively. "I think for now she's able to do both."
Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim was a little more forthcoming—but said he'd rather stay out of it.
"I don't get involved in the futures of the agents," he said. "I know she's still going to be at The Oppenheim Group. I think that's with her and production and Netflix and all that."
Still, Jason has nothing but well wishes for Heather and her blossoming television empire.
"I love Heather. I'm super supportive of Heather and Tarek and their new show," he said. "I just want her at the office. I hope she continues to film with us. I have learned long ago not to get involved in all that stuff."
The Flipping El Moussas will give viewers a peek into both the professional and personal lives of Heather and Tarek.
"We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives," the couple said in a statement. "As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can't wait to share it all."
Heather and Tarek co-parent sons Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with Tarek's ex-wife Christina Haack. Heather is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby together.
Of course, Tarek has major roots in the HGTV universe. He and Christina hosted Flip or Flop for 10 seasons on the network. The show ended its run in March 2022.
If Heather does return to Selling Sunset, she'll be greeted by a couple of fresh faces.
On Aug. 4, Netflix announced that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are joining the cast for seasons six and seven.
While we'll have to wait and see what Heather's future holds, you can get your fix of real estate reality drama when the Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.