A League of Their Own Cast Spills Which Original Film Stars They'd Love to See Return

Watch : A League of Their Own Reboot Cast Wants a Genna Davis Return

Prime Video's A League of Their Own follows a new group of Rockford Peaches, but that doesn't mean some old faces might not return.

The cast of the new series—which premieres August 12—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop which stars from the original 1992 film they'd love to see appear on the show.

"I can't think of anyone from the original that I wouldn't love to see come back," star D'Arcy Carden told Daily Pop at the series' August 4 L.A. premiere. "I had quick words with Tom Hanks. He sent us his best and told us how much fun he had doing the movie."

Carden's co-star Chanté Adams agreed with her picks, adding, "If Geena Davis and Tom Hanks want to make an appearance, we won't stop them."

But Kate Berlant had another Hollywood legend in mind. "We gotta get Madonna here," the actress and comedian told Daily Pop. "That was the role I think I was the most obsessed with as a kid."