A League of Their Own Cast Spills Which Original Film Stars They'd Love to See Return

Prime Video's A League of Their Own follows a new group of Rockford Peaches, but that doesn't mean some old faces might not return.
The cast of the new series—which premieres August 12—exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop which stars from the original 1992 film they'd love to see appear on the show.
"I can't think of anyone from the original that I wouldn't love to see come back," star D'Arcy Carden told Daily Pop at the series' August 4 L.A. premiere. "I had quick words with Tom Hanks. He sent us his best and told us how much fun he had doing the movie."
Carden's co-star Chanté Adams agreed with her picks, adding, "If Geena Davis and Tom Hanks want to make an appearance, we won't stop them."
But Kate Berlant had another Hollywood legend in mind. "We gotta get Madonna here," the actress and comedian told Daily Pop. "That was the role I think I was the most obsessed with as a kid."
Co-star Gbemisola Ikumelo gave major credit to the film's iconic cast, telling Daily Pop, "We're standing on the backs of titans, in terms of the movie." But when it comes to the character the actress related to the most from the film, she said, "I would definitely say it's Rosie O'Donnell's character."
O'Donnell will play a new character named Vi in the upcoming series, and according to the cast, she liked to spill secrets from the original film on set.
"Rosie would tell us all the dirt," star Kelly McCormack shared. "She'd be like, 'This is what happened on set,' and she was just talking about how much baseball they had to do and how grimy it was and working with Madonna."
For as much inspiration the series drew from its source material, creator and star Abbi Jacobson—who recently got engaged to actress Jodi Balfour—said the goal of the show was never to remake the film.
"We really wanted to open up and get to explore characters that were outside of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, too," the Broad City alum said. "'What was this generation of women who played baseball like?' and, 'How can we explore the stories that weren't told in the film?'"
But one theme the two versions of the story do share is that there can be crying in baseball. "We cried a little bit filming it, for sure," said actress Melanie Field. "I think at the heart and soul of this piece is just be true to yourself, follow your journey, find your team, find your family, and that your dreams matter."
Check out the full interview above to see Geena Davis chat about the original movie at a special screening at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Find out more info about upcoming film screenings at cinespia.org.
A League of Their Own premieres on Prime Video August 12.