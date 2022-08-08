Fargo Season 5 Casts Stranger Things, New Girl and Never Have I Ever Stars

Fargo is filling up with familiar faces.
The upcoming fifth season of the critically-acclaimed FX anthology series has added Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani to its cast, according to Deadline.
Details are scarce on the project, but we can tell you their characters' names!
Keery, who plays Steve on Stranger Things, will portray Gator Tillman, New Girl alum Morris will play Witt Farr and Moorjani—Kamala on Never Have I Ever—will star as Indira Olmstead.
The season also features previously-announced cast members such as Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Fargo always likes to hold things close to the vest, but the network has given us a tease of what we can expect.
"Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different," FX teased. "Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?"
FX chairman John Landgraf also recently hinted that season five will take on a different tone than its predecessors.
"It's particularly comedic this year," Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 3. "It's always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it. It's got a number of outstanding cast members and the lead is a woman (Temple), who's a housewife with a secret and is surprisingly capable."
Count us in.
Season four of Fargo, which starred Chris Rock and Jessie Buckley, aired in 2020. Previous installments have starred Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor and Carrie Coon.
The fifth season of Fargo will start shooting this fall.