The Kardashians Are Living Their Best Lives in New Season 2 Teaser

In this new look at season two of Hulu's The Kardashians, out Sept. 22, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian unapologetically live life to the fullest. See the latest teaser!

We have another look at The Kardashians season two. Bible.

The Kardashian-Jenners are returning for another season on Hulu and, judging from the new trailer, the next installment—out Sept. 22—will feature everything from a girls' night out to PDA from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. (But what's new there.)

And while some may criticize the love birds' constant displays of affection, the Poosh founder reveals she's totally unbothered. "It's such a beautiful thing," Kourtney says in the Aug. 8 trailer, "to live as if no one is watching."

As for Kourtney's sisters? Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian prove they're living their best lives. While gearing up for a fun evening, Kim declares, "We just need, like, a moms' night out," something Khloe is totally down for.

In fact, she tells the cameras that she's "turned on to dance."

It's not all good times for the Kardashians, as Khloe laments about the family's legal battle with Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna. "We are leaving our fate in the hands of random people," Khloe says in the teaser. "What if they hate us?"

Don't be too concerned for the Kardashians, however. The reality TV family had a major legal victory in the lawsuit this spring. Specifically, the jury awarded no damages to Dream Kardashian's mom, who accused Kim, Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner of defamation and contract interference.

"I think the case was very clear-cut. The jury got it," Kardashian lawyer Michael Rhodes told reporters in May. "I spoke to the family a minute ago and they're also very pleased."

See it all play out when season two of The Kardashians premieres on Sept. 22.

