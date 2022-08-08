The Kardashians Are Living Their Best Lives in New Season 2 Teaser

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Good & QUESTIONABLE Fashion Moments

We have another look at The Kardashians season two. Bible.

The Kardashian-Jenners are returning for another season on Hulu and, judging from the new trailer, the next installment—out Sept. 22—will feature everything from a girls' night out to PDA from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. (But what's new there.)

And while some may criticize the love birds' constant displays of affection, the Poosh founder reveals she's totally unbothered. "It's such a beautiful thing," Kourtney says in the Aug. 8 trailer, "to live as if no one is watching."

As for Kourtney's sisters? Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian prove they're living their best lives. While gearing up for a fun evening, Kim declares, "We just need, like, a moms' night out," something Khloe is totally down for.

In fact, she tells the cameras that she's "turned on to dance."

It's not all good times for the Kardashians, as Khloe laments about the family's legal battle with Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna. "We are leaving our fate in the hands of random people," Khloe says in the teaser. "What if they hate us?"