Nick Viall and Ben Higgins Call Out The Bachelorette's "Messy" Joint Lead Format

Watch : Why Ben Higgins Calls Current Bachelorette Season "Messy"

It seems everyone in Bachelor Nation has an opinion about the unprecedented current season of The Bachelorette, and Ben Higgins and Nick Viall are no exception.

The former Bachelor leads, who starred on seasons 20 and 21 respectively, are weighing in on the ABC series' first-ever two-lead season starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

"I don't think a lot of people are fans of it," Nick told E! News exclusively while promoting their Aug. 9 appearance on E!'s Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale. "I think only because we've seen the women in previous seasons be pitted against each other. We all watched Gabby and Rachel kind of go through that experience that they went through on Clayton [Echard]'s season. I get why they were both picked to be the Bachelorettes, because how could you really pick Gabby over Rachel or Rachel over Gabby?"

He continued, "I get the spirit of the choice so to speak but this show is unfortunately set up where it's just impossible to not have them compete against themselves just by default. I think it certainly makes for drama but I think for a lot of people watching it it just feels a little icky and unfair to both Gabby and Rachel. I think they're kind of taking away from some of the enjoyment."