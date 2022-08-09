Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb Dishes on That Conversation With Captain Sandy

Watch : FBoy Island, All Star Shore Drink & Below Deck Hangover

There's no floatation device that could save Natasha Webb and Dave White's sinking boatmance.

The Aug. 8 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean saw chef Dave's pursuit of chief stew Natasha come to an end after he drunkenly took things too far, sending her expletive-filled message after expletive-filled message. The stunt resulted in the rest of the crew finding out about his and Natasha's romantic history—they hooked up on a previous boat—and more importantly, Captain Sandy Yawn stepping in.

Naturally, Natasha wasn't thrilled to divulge her previous hook-up with Dave, but as she told E! News during an exclusive interview, the awkward conversation ended up taking a big weight off of her shoulders.

"I definitely felt a lot safer when speaking to Captain Sandy because she warned Dave that if he sends any more threatening text messages to me, then he was going to be fired," Natasha recalled. "I felt a bit more at ease that I wouldn't receive any more messages."

Natasha said she was also grateful that Captain Sandy took her opinion on how to deal with Dave—she specifically didn't want him to be fired—into account.