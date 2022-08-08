Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: John Travolta, Julianne Hough and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the death of Olivia Newton-John.
The singer-actress died at the age of 73 on Aug. 8, her husband John Easterling shared in a statement posted to her social media accounts. According to Easterling, she passed away at her Southern California ranch while surrounded by friends and family.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
The Grease alum is survived by her husband, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and numerous nieces and nephews.
In the wake of her death, stars from across the globe—including Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta—paid tribute to the Emmy-winning artist and reflected on the impact she's had on pop culture.
"Liv always signed her emails to us with, 'Love and Light, Olivia.' As I wrote to her just last week, 'YOU, Liv, ARE the love and the light,'" Barry Pearl, who played T-Bird Doody in Grease, told E! News in a statement on Aug. 8. "And, simply….that is exactly what she now is…more than ever."
Read on for more touching messages about Newton-John.
John Travolta: My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!
Julianne Hough: Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine. Forever an icon and legend!
Gabrielle Union: Grease is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent.
Kathy Griffin: Olivia Newton-John rolled with EVERYTHING.
Fran Drescher: Dear sweet wonderfully talented @therealonjOlivia Newton John has passed at 73. She lived a big life, always shining her light on us all with her warmth and radiance. My heart breaks for her family, for they most of all know what a profound loss this is. She was a selfless human being, far better than most, and the world just got a little darker without her light.
George Takei: We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.
Rick Springfield: Sweet Olivia has gone home. She was a beautiful soul and I know of no one who didn't love her or know what a great humanitarian she was. The world is out of balance when we lose these magnificent people. God speed Livvy. We will all meet again.
Marlee Matlin: I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on "It's My Party." RIP dear, sweet Olivia.
Rosanna Arquette: Fly with the angels Olivia newton John.
Sara Bareilles: #OliviaNewtonJohn was one of my biggest influences and greatest musical loves. Rest In Peace you extraordinary sweet, kind, loving heart. You were and are a gift.
Antonio Banderas: Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.
James Gunn: Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace.
Daisy Fuentes Marx: She was a childhood idol, a super talent, so brave, always elegant & one of the most beautiful souls I've ever met. RIP Olivia. Sending condolences, love & light to her family.
Michael Rosenbaum: this is crushing. I absolutely loved this woman. what a damn shame. so young. so talented. RIP Olivia Newton John.
Daniel Dae Kim: Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John.
Yvette Nicole Brown: Olivia Newton-John has died. That's it. I'm done guys. Heartbroken doesn't even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73.
Mia Farrow: Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind.
Lea Salonga: Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. Hers was one of the voices of my childhood. Deepest condolences to everyone she loved and loved her.
Dane Cook: RIP Olivia Newton-John. Thank you so much for wonderful music and fun memories.
Rubi Rose: Rest In Peace Olivia newton john. Legends never die.