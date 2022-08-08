Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: John Travolta, Julianne Hough and More Pay Tribute

Watch : Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Hollywood is mourning the death of Olivia Newton-John.

The singer-actress died at the age of 73 on Aug. 8, her husband John Easterling shared in a statement posted to her social media accounts. According to Easterling, she passed away at her Southern California ranch while surrounded by friends and family.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," he wrote. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

The Grease alum is survived by her husband, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John and numerous nieces and nephews.

In the wake of her death, stars from across the globe—including Newton-John's Grease co-star John Travolta—paid tribute to the Emmy-winning artist and reflected on the impact she's had on pop culture.