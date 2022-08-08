Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer.
Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
In one photo, a shirtless Ashton stood next to his wife, who was spotted wearing a white graphic T-shirt, dark-colored baseball cap and jeans shorts. In other pics, the actor was captured playing football in the sand.
On Aug. 8, Access Hollywood shared a sneak peek of the actor's forthcoming episode on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, in which he spoke about his diagnosis publicly for the first time.
"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like, all my equilibrium," he told host Bear Grylls. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."
"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," Ashton continued. "Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"
In the preview, the That 70's Show alum shared that he was "lucky to be alive" after being diagnosed with the disorder, which can cause organ and tissue damage.
"The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" Ashton noted. "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."