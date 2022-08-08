Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle

Watch : Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition

Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer.

Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.

In one photo, a shirtless Ashton stood next to his wife, who was spotted wearing a white graphic T-shirt, dark-colored baseball cap and jeans shorts. In other pics, the actor was captured playing football in the sand.

On Aug. 8, Access Hollywood shared a sneak peek of the actor's forthcoming episode on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, in which he spoke about his diagnosis publicly for the first time.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like, all my equilibrium," he told host Bear Grylls. "It took me like a year to build it all back up."