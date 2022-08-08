Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy.
The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
"My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited," McCurdy—who starred as the scene-stealing Sam Puckett in the series—told The New York Times Aug. 4. "There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did—they knew exactly what they were doing."
In the wake of her revelations, Cosgrove, who starred as the series' titular vlogger, shared that she didn't realize what McCurdy was going through during their time on the show. "When you're young, you're so in your own head," Miranda told the New York Times. "You can't imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."
As Cosgrove noted, McCurdy always had a smile on her face during their time on the show. She continued, "You don't expect things like that from the person in the room who's making everyone laugh."
After iCarly was confirmed to be returning as a reboot late last year, McCurdy announced she would not be joining the Paramount+ show, explaining that she had quit her acting career. And even then, Cosgrove explained that she understood her former co-star's feelings completely.
"I do think for sure that being in acting at a young age isn't easy," the School of Rock actress told E! News in December 2021. "I mean, having an adult's job when you're a child is a hard thing to do. I totally understand her perspective 100 percent."
And although she understood McCurdy's decision not to join the reboot, Cosgrove told E! News that the reboot is simply a "different show without the Sam character" and "they miss her."
While McCurdy has made it clear that she wouldn't return to acting in the future, Cosgrove also noted that the opportunity would always be there if that were to ever change. "If she ever wanted to come back, of course, the door would always be open," the Drake & Josh alum said. "But I think that she's doing a lot of really cool stuff that she wants to be doing."