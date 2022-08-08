Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly

Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy.



The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."

"My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited," McCurdy—who starred as the scene-stealing Sam Puckett in the series—told The New York Times Aug. 4. "There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn't know what they were doing. And also cases where they did—they knew exactly what they were doing."

In the wake of her revelations, Cosgrove, who starred as the series' titular vlogger, shared that she didn't realize what McCurdy was going through during their time on the show. "When you're young, you're so in your own head," Miranda told the New York Times. "You can't imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles."