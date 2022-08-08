Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: Look Back at the Grease Star's Life in Pictures

Grease star Olivia Newton-John died on Aug. 8 at her Southern California ranch. Look back at her extraordinary life on and off camera.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary pink lady Olivia Newton-John.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the Grease actress passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch, her family confirmed on social media. She was 73. 

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Olivia's husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Before dedicating her life to philanthropic causes after her battle with breast cancer, Olivia showcased her acting and singing abilities in a variety of beloved projects including Two of a Kind and Xanadu.

Her greatest project is working on Grease alongside John Travolta. In the 1978 film, Olivia introduced fans to massive hits like "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want." She continued celebrating the film by attending multiple Grease reunions over the years.

Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Most recently, she made a guest appearance on Dancing With the Stars where she celebrated the show's Grease-themed episode in October 2021.

Her work on the big and small screen, however, is just a glimpse into the large life she lived. Keep scrolling to celebrate Olivia's life in pictures. 

1968
1970s
1972
1974
1978
1978
1980
1981
1989
1992
2000
2001
2001
2006
2010
2012
2014
2015
2015
2016
2018

