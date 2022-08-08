Mike Tyson Rails Against Hulu's Upcoming Drama About His Life

Watch : Charlamagne tha God Talks New TV Show Name, Season 2 & More

Mike Tyson wants to leave the past behind him.

The heavyweight champion is not thrilled that his life is being chronicled in the upcoming Hulu series Mike, starring Trevante Rhodes in the titular role. "Don't let Hulu fool you," Tyson wrote on Instagram Aug. 6. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022."

The boxer likened the streaming platform to a "slave master," writing, "They stole my life story and didn't pay me. To Hulu executives I'm just a n****r they can sell on the auction block."

Additionally, Tyson said Hulu offered UFC president Dana White millions to promote the Hulu series, an offer that White ultimately refused. "He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity," Tyson said. "I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me."

While Tyson previously confirmed his involvement in a biopic, that project is still ongoing, with Jamie Foxx set to play the boxer.