Watch : Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John.

The Grease star passed away at her Southern California ranch during the morning hours of Aug. 8, per an Instagram post shared to her account by her husband, John Easterling. She was 73 years old. According to the post, Olivia passed "peacefully" while surrounded by family and friends.

In the message shared on Olivia's behalf, John detailed the "Physical" singer's strides within her public battle with cancer.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the Aug. 8 post read. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Olivia is survived by John, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister Sarah Newton-John, brother Toby Newton-John as well as her nieces and nephews.