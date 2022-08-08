Saweetie Recalls Her "Intimate Space" Being Invaded Amid Rise to Fame

Saweetie's journey to fame hasn't been all that sweet.
The rapper recently got candid about the toll the pressure of being in the public eye had on her life, particularly as a woman in the industry. "I've been stressed out for like the last three years," Saweetie told Kevin Hart with a laugh during an Aug. 4 episode of his show Hart to Heart. "The stress with just being a woman, being a woman in the spotlight, you know, it's like very microscopic."
She continued, "It's like, 'What are you doing with your life?' Everyone's micromanaging your moves, making comments, opinions—I wasn't used to that."
The "Tap In" artist also shared that one of the most jarring aspects of fame was the interest in her private life. "I've always been my true self, however, I've controlled that narrative," Saweetie explained. "Just not showing too much of my personal life, my personality. But the world of the internet, celebrity, paparazzi—people invading into your intimate space…I wasn't ready for that."
Saweetie—who admitted she is "sensitive" about criticism surrounding her life—elaborated the public scrutiny, saying that she took it to heart when people commented "on everything I did," from her work to her relationships.
And although Saweetie noted that during her time in the public eye she's never reached "a breaking point" she revealed that she has had "tons of mental break downs."
"I haven't reached a breaking point, hopefully I don't ever reach the point where I'm like, 'I don't want to do this anymore,'" she said, before noting that meditation has helped her cope with stress.
"Meditation helps with balancing your energy, centering yourself, it allows you to think thoroughly and clear without any distractions," Saweetie shared. "It's been such a gift to me."