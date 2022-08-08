Kaley Cuoco's Next TV Role Mixes True Crime With Toilets

Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco is headed to Peacock. All the details about her upcoming dark comedy thriller Based on a True Story about toilets, true crime and murder.

Kaley Cuoco's next role will have true crime fans buzzing.

The actress will star in Peacock's upcoming dark comedy thriller Based on a True Story, NBCU's streaming service announced on Aug. 8.

According to Peacock, the series is inspired by a bizarre real-life event "about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat."

Kaley will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Lost) will serve as writer and executive producer with Ozark's Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also serving as executive producer. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Kaley recently received her second consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress for her performance in The Flight Attendant.

Inside Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Farm Animal Date

But while fans are clamoring for more time with Cassie Bowden, in May she teased that the hit HBO Max series' second season might have been its last. 

"I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done,'" Kaley admitted. She added that while "there's definitely interest in doing a third season" for others, that's not the case for her "at this moment."

"I just kind of feel like we just ended," she explained. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

(E!, Peacock and UCP are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

