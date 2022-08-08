Kaley Cuoco's Next TV Role Mixes True Crime With Toilets

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Taking a BREAK From Hollywood?!

Kaley Cuoco's next role will have true crime fans buzzing.

The actress will star in Peacock's upcoming dark comedy thriller Based on a True Story, NBCU's streaming service announced on Aug. 8.

According to Peacock, the series is inspired by a bizarre real-life event "about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat."

Kaley will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Lost) will serve as writer and executive producer with Ozark's Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also serving as executive producer. Roxie Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer for Aggregate Films. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Kaley recently received her second consecutive Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress for her performance in The Flight Attendant.