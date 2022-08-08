Street Outlaws: Fastest in America's Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Street Outlaws family is reeling from the sudden loss of one of their own.

Ryan Fellows, who starred in the Discovery show Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a car crash while filming the docu-reality series in Las Vegas. He was 41.

On Aug. 7, Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z while he was racing another driver, per TMZ, citing a source close to the show. After he lost control near the finish line, his vehicle rolled and caught on fire, according to the outlet, where witnesses were "unable to get him out on time."

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," the show tweeted Aug. 8. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

A GoFundMe, which was created to assist Fellows' wife and children, read, "Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising."