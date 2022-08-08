Director Peter Jackson Says He Was Ghosted by Prime Video Over Lord of the Rings Series

Watch : How Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series Differs From the Movies

Peter Jackson is not heading back to Middle-earth.

As the mastermind behind the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, it stands to reason that the director would be involved in the latest J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, the Prime Video series The Rings of Power. It turns out the Oscar winner was approached to participate in the new series but was ghosted before making a decision. "They asked me if I wanted to be involved—[writer-producer Fran Walsh] and I — and I said, ‘That's an impossible question to answer without seeing a script,'" Jackson told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast Aug. 8. "So they said, ‘As soon as we get the first couple scripts, we'll send them to you.' And the scripts never showed up."

To add further insult to injury, Jackson said, "That's the last thing I heard."

Jackson further stated that despite the ghosting, he'll still be tuning in to the new show. "I'm not the sort of guy who wishes ill will," he explained. "Filmmaking is hard enough. If somebody makes a good film or TV show, it's something to celebrate."