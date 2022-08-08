What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Watch : Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant."

The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and she gave fans the exclusive scoop inside the star-studded affair.

"Let me tell you, they did not skimp on anything," Loni told her Daily Pop guest hosts Adam Rippon and Carmen Electra on August 8. Stating that she always judges weddings based on their food, she noted, "They had lamb chops, they had a seafood station, they had a pasta station—and that was the reception, and nobody told me. I thought it was the dinner."

But while the reception—and its endless food options—sounds like a hit, Loni also spoke of the ceremony, revealing she shed a tear as Teresa made her way down the aisle.

"There's a part when she comes out those church doors—Carmen, she looks like a little angel," she said while showing the video she captured of the moment.