Tyler Cameron and Model Paige Lorenze Break Up After Brief Romance

Tyler Cameron is back on the market.
Only a month after the Bachelorette star was confirmed to be dating model Paige Lorenze, Tyler exclusively revealed on E!'s Daily Pop that they've decided to call it quits. "I wish I took a step back," he said during the Aug. 8 episode. "It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us."
Tyler added, "So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now."
Despite the split, the reality star shared that the two have remained amicable. "We both have tons of respect and love for each other," he noted, "but just not the right time for both of us right now."
As for why Tyler is single again, he has a theory as to why that is. "I can't figure it out," he said. "I guess just too much on my plate."
Paige and Tyler's breakup comes just a week after the two made their romance Instagram official.
On July 31, the pair shared photos from their boat ride in Nantucket, Massachusetts on their Instagram Stories that included a set-up of wine and a cheese board. Tyler wrote on his story at the time, "Date Cruise," alongside a pic of the boat.
In an interview with E! News last month, Tyler—who was still dating Paige at the time—admitted that he didn't have it all figured out when it came to relationships just yet. "I'm still on my journey, I'm still learning," he explained in a July 21 interview. "Relationships are a lot of learning and a lot of understanding."