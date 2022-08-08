How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West's Reaction to Her and Pete Davidson's Breakup

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Kanye West isn't winning over Kim Kardashian with his online behavior.

On Aug. 8, the Grammy-winning rapper returned to Instagram where he appeared to sound off on his estranged wife's recent breakup with Pete Davidson. Without any caption, Kanye posted a mock New York Times newspaper with the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

The post, which has since been deleted, quickly had an impact on Kim.

"Kim is upset," a source close to the situation exclusively shared with E! News. "Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."

The source added that Kim is "not okay with this type of behavior and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this."

Back on Aug. 5, sources close to Kim and Pete exclusively confirmed to E! News that the pair had broken up and decided to just be friends. The insiders shared that while the duo has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and demanding schedules made it challenging to maintain a relationship.