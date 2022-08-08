Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup

Following news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split, Kanye West has returned to Instagram.
Days after sources close to the former couple exclusively told E! News that the two had broken up, Kim's estranged husband reacted to the news on social media. In the since-deleted Aug. 8 Instagram photo, Kanye posted a fake The New York Times front page with a headline that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."
Also included in fine print was a jab at musician Kid Cudi—who, prior to their feud earlier this year, was a close friend and collaborator—that read, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."
It isn't the first time the rapper has called out the Saturday Night Live alum during the couple's nine-month relationship.
Shortly after the SKIMS founder and Pete began dating last November, Kanye began voicing his feelings about their romance in numerous posts shared (and subsequently deleted) to his Instagram, some of which were addressed to Kim while others spoke directly to Pete. Kanye also addressed his displeasure in the form of his music, too.
In February, one month after rapping about "beating Pete Davidson's ass," the musician shared several posts about "Skete," as Kanye referred to him, including a post in which he called Pete a "d--khead."
And although he issued an apology on February 15 for his posts that "came off as harassing Kim," days later, Kanye subsequently followed up with more social media statements about the couple. In mid-March, things between Kanye and Pete reached a boiling point after the comedian's friend, Dave Sirus, shared a text exchange that occurred between the two, with Pete sharing that he was "in bed with" Kim.
A few of Kanye's since-deleted posts also accused Kim of "not allowing" him to see their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
The culmination of Kanye's statements led to an instance in mid-March when the "Good Morning" rapper's Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours. As Meta, Instagram's parent company, confirmed to E! News at the time, Kanye's account was suspended for violating policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. Shortly thereafter, the musician appeared to take a break from social media, until his recent post about the comedian.
