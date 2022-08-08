Love Island USA Twist: 12 Bombshells Arrive for Casa Amor Week in Sizzling First Look

There's nothing hotter than a Love Island twist.
It's finally Casa Amor week on Peacock's Love Island USA and E! News has the exclusive first look at the 12 sexy bombshells who are about to put the couples' loyalty to the test.
In the preview from the Aug. 8 episode, host Sarah Hyland reveals the surprise to the female Islanders hanging out at the villa.. "Your boys are going to be spending the next few days getting to know six brand new girls," she says, adding, "You are going to be spending the next few days getting to know six new boys."
Cut to half a dozen stripped down hunks making their entrance as the women squeal with excitement.
As Love Island's Deb Chubb describes, "There's just abs everywhere, hair everywhere...there's probably some wieners flopping everywhere. They're all wearing swim trunks, they're happy to be here. They're all excited and they're all here for us?! I'm like, 'We needed you!'"
The men get their own surprise as six knockouts wearing barely-there bikinis enter Casa Amor, rendering them nearly speechless.
All Isaiah Campbell can muster is, "Holy..."
So will the Islanders' current relationships persevere, or will we see new couples form during Casa Amor week?
Don't miss Love island USA every day this week at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock to find out.
