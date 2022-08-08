Love Island USA Twist: 12 Bombshells Arrive for Casa Amor Week in Sizzling First Look

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

There's nothing hotter than a Love Island twist.

It's finally Casa Amor week on Peacock's Love Island USA and E! News has the exclusive first look at the 12 sexy bombshells who are about to put the couples' loyalty to the test.

In the preview from the Aug. 8 episode, host Sarah Hyland reveals the surprise to the female Islanders hanging out at the villa.. "Your boys are going to be spending the next few days getting to know six brand new girls," she says, adding, "You are going to be spending the next few days getting to know six new boys."

Cut to half a dozen stripped down hunks making their entrance as the women squeal with excitement.

As Love Island's Deb Chubb describes, "There's just abs everywhere, hair everywhere...there's probably some wieners flopping everywhere. They're all wearing swim trunks, they're happy to be here. They're all excited and they're all here for us?! I'm like, 'We needed you!'"