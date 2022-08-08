Proof Alabama Barker Approves of Brother Landon's Romance With Charli D’Amelio

Charli D'Amelio is fitting right in with the Barker family.
Over the weekend, the TikTok star, 18, shared a black and white selfie of herself with her boyfriend Landon Barker's younger sister, Alabama.
The 16-year-old reposted the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing, "My favorite <3."
Aside from Charli receiving Alabama's stamp of approval, the dancer also recently got support from her boyfriend's stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.
On July 29, the Poosh founder—who tied the knot with Landon's dad Travis Barker in May—shared a picture of Charli's newly-released Born Dreamer fragrance on Instagram Stories alongside heart, stars and cloud emojis.
It's safe to say Charli and Landon, also 18, have been on cloud nine for the past few months. In June, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were "in the early stages of dating" after she and her older sister Dixie D'Amelio came out to support Landon for the launch of his boohooMAN collection.
"It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness at the June 14 event told E! News. "It was important to him that Charli was included."
The partygoer added that the couple was smiling and talking throughout the evening, but "were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around."
Since then, Landon and Charlie have been spotted out on several occasions. On June 28, they were seen holding hands at an after party for Machine Gun Kelly's concert in New York City, and the following month, the teen rapper also spent time with his girlfriend's parents Heidi D'Amelio and Marc D'Amelio at the MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles.
The couple has since kicked the PDA up a notch—in true Kravis form—by posting images of themselves getting cozy together on TikTok and sharing a kiss in the bathroom.
Safe to say Charli is one of the family.