Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down the Star's $10,000 Wedding Hairdo

Watch : RHONJ's Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Go big or go home.

Teresa Giudice's bridal hair definitely opted for the former, as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked a sky-high 'do complete with several layers of curls and braids at her and Luis "Louie" Ruela's wedding on Aug. 6. The look immediately divided the internet, and now, Teresa's stylist Lucia Casazza is ready to offer a few explanations.

As Lucia explained on the Aug. 8 episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, she's been doing Teresa's hair since season three of RHONJ in 2011 So, when it came time to dream up a wedding look, Lucia knew that as "the queen of New Jersey," Teresa needed hair that was fit for royalty. Added the stylist, "Teresa said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

Thankfully, it didn't take long for Teresa to find a hair piece she loved—Lucia said the Bravo star discovered "the one" at a bridal boutique in New York City with her daughter, Gia—and her decision was solidified by the fact that Luis loved her hair out of her face.