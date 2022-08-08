Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split

Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split.
In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
Christine's decision to leave Kody and the Arizona compound creates a rift between the wives, with Meri saying that she is heartbroken to lose Christine, who she describes as "more than a sister wife." As for Janelle, she's upset that the family never got the chance to work through their issues.
This ultimately leaves the Brown family in disarray, which is disappointing to Kody, who worries about how polyamory will be viewed amid the split. He tells the cameras, "The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now."
But the family says their personal problems shouldn't be seen as an indictment against polyamory as a whole. As Robyn says, "I will never say that the problem is plural marriage."
Fans first learned of Kody and Christine's split in November 2021. At the time, Christine wrote on social media, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
In his own statement, Kody expressed support for Christine, his third partner, who he welcomed six children with during their 27 years together. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he wrote. "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."
Season 16 of Sister Wives saw Kody and the wives struggle to connect amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the families to live apart. The distance created problems for their relationships, with Kody confessing he no longer loves Meri, and that he struggles to connect with Janelle.
Nonetheless, Kody, Meri, Robyn and Jenelle remain in their plural relationship and continue to co-parent their 12 children together.
Sister Wives season 17 premieres Sept. 11 on TLC.