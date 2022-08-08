Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest Family Getaway

As summer winds down, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are spending some time on the lake with their family. Scroll on to see their vacation photos.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are full embracing lake life.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, traded in the beaches of Montecito for a family trip to the lake, sharing photos from their most recent getaway.

And it sure looked like a trip full of fun summer activities. Kourtney posted footage of herself wakeboarding and Travis shared a video of himself zip-lining over a forest of trees, noting he "used to be afraid of heights." They also enjoyed some sunset boat rides and the scenery. And when he wasn't taking in the views of water and pines, Travis was gazing lovingly at Kourtney, captioning one photo of the Poosh founder, who he wed in Italy in May, "My beautiful wife." 

They weren't the only ones on the getaway. Kourtney also posted a photo of her son Reign Disick, 7, taking a snooze on a boat, and Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also shared videos from the zip-lining.

To see photos from the trip, keep scrolling.

Instagram
All Smiles

"i [heart] lake life," Kourtney Kardashian captioned a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear while enjoying some time on the water. As her sister Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments, "You're the cutest."

Instagram
Soaking in the Sun

The Poosh founder rocked a black one-piece from sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection.

Instagram
"Sunday Funday"

And later on, Kourtney caught some waves while wakeboarding in pink swimwear. 

Instagram
Cruisin' and Snoozin'

Although, Reign Disick seemed a little tuckered out on one of the boat rides. 

Instagram
Making Memories

There's nothing like spending time with family.

Instagram
Gorgeous Views

And how stunning is this scenery?

Instagram
Mrs. Barker

Meanwhile, Travis Barker couldn't keep his eyes off his "beautiful wife" Kourtney.

Instagram
Zipping Through the Air

While the musician "used to be afraid of heights," he was soaring over the pines during a zip-lining excursion.

Instagram
Family Time

And he wasn't the only one. His stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also posted pictures from the course. 

Instagram
A True Retreat

All in all, it seems like the family members had a great time.

