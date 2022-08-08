John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many.
Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.
"That was difficult," John recalled on BBC's Desert Island Discs podcast Aug. 7. "I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think they really were powerful for a lot of people, and way more people than anybody realizes go through this."
John noted that their decision to share their loss with the public helped other people who were dealing with the same thing.
"They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone," he added. "There was a community of people going through it and I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people."
In Sept. 2020, John and Chrissy—also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—announced that they suffered a pregnancy loss after the Cravings author was hospitalized for excessive bleeding.
"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," Chrissy wrote at the time on Instagram. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough. We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us."
Despite their loss, in February 2022, Chrissy shared that she had resumed IVF treatments. Alongside a photo that showcased IVF injectable medication, she wrote, "here we go again."
Now, John and Chrissy's family is growing once more as the pair recently announced they are expecting another baby.
On Aug. 3, Chrissy shared photos of herself, debuting her growing baby bump, writing, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
She continued, "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."