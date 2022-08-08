Pete Davidson's Latest Post-Break Up Activity Is So Relatable

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Pete Davidson loves a good Target run just like the rest of us.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, was spotted on a shopping trip to one of the retailer's branches in the Cairns Central Mall in Cairns, Australia on Aug. 7. The stand-up comedian's appearance comes less than three days after it was announced that he had officially parted ways with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The King of Staten Island was photographed wearing a black hoodie and a pair of black sweatpants while on his recent outing. He completed his look with a black baseball cap, face mask, sunglasses and black sneakers.

This isn't the first time that the actor has been seen out and about since he and SKIMS founder announced their breakup after nine months of dating.

One day after their Aug. 5 split, Pete was photographed in the city on the set of his upcoming film Wizards! wearing a green baseball cap and t-shirt that read, "What…I feel like s--t."