Why Nicky Hilton Hasn't Revealed Her Baby Boy's Name—Yet

Nicky Hilton is keeping some things close to the chest.
As the 38-year-old heiress—who welcomed her third baby with husband James Rothschild in early July—exclusively told E! News, just weeks after their baby boy's arrival, the couple has decided to hold tight to his name for the moment.
"My husband is very private," Nicky said of the British financier during Tessa Hilton's baby shower in Malibu Aug. 7. "This world is very foreign to him."
As for how Nicky—who is mom to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, 6, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn Rothschild, 4, with James—is enjoying being a mom of three? Well, let's just say she's getting adjusted to a different sleep schedule altogether.
"I used to be able to sneak a nap in," she shared at the event, in which all guests received items from Lisi Lurch jewelry, accessories and handbags collections. "But now that's impossible."
And if you're wondering if her party of five works as the magic number, Nicky isn't completely shutting down the idea of possibly expanding their family in the future. As she put it, "You know, never say never. But we're very happy right now."
In early July, the fashion designer announced the birth of their baby boy.
"We are officially a party of 5," she captioned a July 5 Instagram post featuring the couple. "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten."
And just weeks after his arrival, Nicky also shared a first glimpse at their baby boy, captioning the sweet photos of the mother-son duo, "Baby bliss."
We're willing to bet that the sweet caption could even double as a nickname.