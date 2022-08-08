Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Birth of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Caitlyn Jenner is keeping up with her grandkids.

The former Olympic winner congratulated stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian after she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate.

"Congratulations major @khloekardashian," Caitlyn tweeted Aug. 5 alongside E! News' article about the birth of Khloe's baby boy. "I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"

The Fox News contributor also shared an additional message to the Good American CEO on Instagram: "You are an amazing mother and such a strong boss woman! Truly incredible for women everywhere – so blessed to have you in my life!"

Caitlyn's post comes after Khloe's rep told E! News that she and Tristan—who also share daughter True Thompson, 4—welcomed their second child together via surrogate.

Last month, the reality star's rep confirmed that True's younger sibling "was conceived in November," which was one month before it was revealed that the NBA star was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols. (Tristan is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)