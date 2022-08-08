Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least," Chrissy—who has been undergoing IVF treatments—wrote on Instagram Aug. 3. "But joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Alongside a photo showcasing her growing baby bump, she continued, "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Added Chrissy, "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"