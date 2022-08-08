Here’s How Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at Criticism About Her Appearance

Chrissy Teigen isn't letting anyone rain on her parade.
The 36-year-old—who recently announced she is expecting another baby with husband John Legend—shared a photo of her and son Miles, 4, to Instagram Aug. 7. In the pic of the pair, Chrissy and Miles are grinning from ear to ear while out on the water. And as sweet as the photo is, it was the comments that captured the model's attention—some of which she pinned to the top and even responded to.
After one Instagram user wrote, "Don't even recognize her," Chrissy responded, "I have had these teeth for like 10 years."
The Cravings author also responded to another user who came to her defense, who commented, "She literally looks the same. Wtf is wrong with everyone's eyes in these comments. She has just has her makeup done. Obviously." In response, Chrissy wrote, "What's funny is I usually do full glam or nothing at all and this time I took 10 mins to do it myself and I never am again lol."
All in all, she seemed to sum up her response to everyone's criticism with four simple words: "u guys are something."
Chrissy's latest Instagram post comes just days after she announced her pregnancy. The model—who is also mom to daughter Luna, 6—shared the news almost two years after she and John experienced a pregnancy loss.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least," Chrissy—who has been undergoing IVF treatments—wrote on Instagram Aug. 3. "But joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
Alongside a photo showcasing her growing baby bump, she continued, "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still. I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."
Added Chrissy, "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"