Khloe Shares Photo of “Happy” Daughter True Thompson After Welcoming Son

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Private Equity Investor Break Up

All smiles.

Amid the news that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to pay tribute to their first born.

On Aug. 7, Khloe shared a fun photo of her daughter True Thompson—who had an adorable cat-themed 4th birthday party back in April—smiling in front of a large kitten figure made of purple flowers. She captioned the cute snap, "My happy sweet girl."

It is unclear when the photo of True was taken, however it was posted just two days after Khloe's rep confirmed to E! News that she had welcomed a baby boy with Tristian via surrogate.



Last month, Khloe's rep confirmed that True's sibling "was conceived in November," adding that the Good American founder "is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing." However, the arrival of their son doesn't mean the former couple is on-again.