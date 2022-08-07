Jewel's Tour Bus Catches Fire in a Parking Lot

Watch : Pat Monahan Talks Train Covering ABBA's Dancing Queen on New Tour

Close call.

While out on the road with her band, Jewel shared on TikTok that her tour bus burst into flames in a hotel parking lot, but luckily, no one was injured.

"We had a full bus fire," she said in the Aug. 6 clip as she surveyed the damage. "Nobody was hurt, it happened on an off-day. The fire department came, everybody is safe."

The "You Were Meant for Me" singer also shared that the bus driver, who was alerted of the fire by the front desk staff, managed to save a vintage guitar and amp before they could be burned inside the vehicle.

"Our bus driver is a hero for saving the vintage gear!" Jewel added. "All's well that ends well, but how 'bout this bulls--t."

The four-time Grammy winner didn't share where exactly the bus fire took place, but in the past week, she has performed gigs in Colorado and New Hampshire.