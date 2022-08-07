See Photos From Teresa Giudice's Glamorous Wedding to Luis Ruelas

See pics of Teresa Giudice in her wedding dress and other pics from her and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' wedding ceremony and reception.

By Corinne Heller Aug 07, 2022 10:31 PMTags
WeddingsThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyCouplesTeresa Giudice
Watch: RHONJ's Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Pretty in pink!

At her wedding ceremony to Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Aug. 6, Teresa Giudice walked down the aisle in a custom strapless Mark Zunino Atelier pale blush mermaid gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting, the designer told Page Six.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paired the look with a custom crystal tiara by Bridal Styles Couture and a Bridal Reflections cathedral-length veil. It spanned more than 100 inches long, featured crystal and pearl accents and was embroidered with three large hearts and the Italian phrase "Sempre Insieme" ("Always Together") in large letters on the bottom.

The words matches a tattoo she got in honor of her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who died in 2017, Mark Zunino told the outlet.

Teresa, 50, and Luis, 48, wed at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, with family, friends and co-stars in attendance. Bridesmaids included the bride and ex-husband Joe Giudice's daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, as well as co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. They wore darker blush dresses, in different styles, from Cocos Chateau Gowns.

photos
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Romance Rewind

After the ceremony, Teresa changed into a white, off-the-shoulder ballgown embellished with floral embroidery and a skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Not in attendance at the wedding: Teresa's brother Joe Gorga and wife and RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin and other guests shared several photos and videos of Teresa's big day. See pics from her wedding to Luis below.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Here Comes the Bride

Teresa walks down the aisle, as seen in this photo shared by Jill Zarin.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Wedding Veil

Teresa makes her way down the aisle.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Exchanging Vows

Teresa and Luis are seen at their wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ on Aug. 6, 2022.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
You May Kiss the Bride

Mazel tov!

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Bridesmaids

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin appears with co-star and fellow bridesmaid Dolores Catania.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Wedding Ceremony

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of the bride and groom.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
First Dance

The bride and groom enjoy their first dance at their reception.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Kiss the Bride

The two kiss at their reception.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Presenting the Bride and Groom

Taja Abitbol shared this video of the bride and groom arriving at their reception.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Hi Jill

Jill shares a selfie with partner Gary Brody.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Reception Look

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of herself with the bride at the reception.

TikTok / Milania Giudice
Giudice Sisters

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice film a TikTok dance.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Unite

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorina Medley poses with bridesmaid and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin

Reporting for bridesmaid duty!

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Audriana Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's youngest daughter, 12, poses for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Mother & Daughter

Audriana Giudice shares a selfie with her mom.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Teresa's girls

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice pose for a pic.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Wedding Prep

The bride gets ready for her big day. "Love makes you beautiful @teresagiudice," wrote her co-star Jennifer Aydin. "#Congratulations! #LouResa!!"

Trending Stories

1

See Photos From Teresa Giudice's Glamorous Wedding to Luis Ruelas

2

Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears After Kevin Federline's Comments

3

Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Split

4

Britney Spears Reacts to Kevin Federline's Claims About Their Sons

5

Why Meghan McCain Says Joy Behar Made Her Leave The View

Latest News

See Photos From Teresa Giudice's Glamorous Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Camila Coelho Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears After Kevin Federline's Comments

David Beckham & Harper Have Father-Daughter Date at The Weeknd Concert

A League of Their Own' Abbi Jacobson Engaged to Jodi Balfour

15 Books to Read in August

Hayden Panettiere Spotted on Scream 6 Set in Behind-the-Scenes Photo