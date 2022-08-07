See Photos From Teresa Giudice's Glamorous Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Watch : RHONJ's Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Pretty in pink!

At her wedding ceremony to Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Aug. 6, Teresa Giudice walked down the aisle in a custom strapless Mark Zunino Atelier pale blush mermaid gown, which featured a sweetheart neckline and over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting, the designer told Page Six.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star paired the look with a custom crystal tiara by Bridal Styles Couture and a Bridal Reflections cathedral-length veil. It spanned more than 100 inches long, featured crystal and pearl accents and was embroidered with three large hearts and the Italian phrase "Sempre Insieme" ("Always Together") in large letters on the bottom.

The words matches a tattoo she got in honor of her late mother, Antonia Gorga, who died in 2017, Mark Zunino told the outlet.

Teresa, 50, and Luis, 48, wed at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, with family, friends and co-stars in attendance. Bridesmaids included the bride and ex-husband Joe Giudice's daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, as well as co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. They wore darker blush dresses, in different styles, from Cocos Chateau Gowns.