Camila Coelho Gives Birth to Her First Baby

Officially a family of three.
Camila Coelho has welcomed her first child with husband Ícaro Coelho. The Brazilian fashion and beauty influencer shared the news on social media, calling their baby boy "our angel."
"Kai Coelho - born 8/5/22 at 8:52pm," she wrote Aug. 7 on Instagram. "We are so grateful he is healthy and here with us."
Along with the announcement, Camila shared several photos from the big day, including a sweet black-and-white snap of Kai holding on to his dad's hand and a video of herself crying "tears of happiness" upon hearing her son cry "after almost 24 hours in labor."
The 34-year-old first announced she was expecting back in March, calling the experience a "dream come true."
"It has truly been the happiest 23 weeks of my life," she wrote alongside photos from a maternity shoot she did for Vogue Brazil. "After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!!"
One month later Camila and Ícaro—who tied the knot in 2010—revealed the sex of their baby in video on social media where they are seen holding party poppers filled with blue confetti.
"I've had my opinions since day one," she shared in the clip. "In my heart, I always thought it was a boy."
Camila's road to motherhood didn't come easy. Having privately batted epilepsy for over 20 years, the Elaluz founder said that she needed to plan to get pregnant with the help of her doctors to avoid congenital disabilities.
"I've always dreamt about being a mom and having kids," she told Women's Health in 2021. "I've known since I was young that I would have to plan it and work with doctors because anti-seizure medicine can add risks to pregnancy, like potentially causing birth defects."
After revealing her diagnosis earlier that year, Camila said that many other women reached out to her with their own stories about having epilepsy and getting pregnant and having healthy children, something that she greatly appreciated.
"Those stories gave me hope and comforted my heart," she shared. "There were also people who reached out to me telling me that I had inspired them to share their own stories, and this made opening up (though it took me a while) so worth it."