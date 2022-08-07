Sam Asghari Defends Britney Spears After Kevin Federline Claims Sons Don't Want to See Her

Watch : Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds

Sam Asghari has Britney Spears' back.

The pop star's husband has come to her defense following her ex Kevin Federline's bombshell claims about the former couple's sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. In a rare interview with ITV News, shared in advance with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the pop star's former husband said their boys have not seen their mother for months and "decided they are not seeing her right now."

According to the newspaper, Kevin cited Britney's past Instagram posts of her nude pics, which are censored, and online comments about him and her estranged family as reasons for the boy's decision.

"My wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days," Sam wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 6. "All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."