A League of Their Own Series' Abbi Jacobson Engaged to Jodi Balfour

Abbi Jacobson has hit a home run when it comes to love.
The actress, who co-created and stars in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own TV series is engaged to partner Jodi Balfour after nearly two years of dating.
On Aug. 4, the couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary in Los Angeles, with Abbi wearing a noticeable sparkly ring on that finger. The Broad City alum later confirmed the happy news to People and celebrated with her co-stars.
"Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged!" Chanté Adams gushed to the outlet. "We've had to hide it for...No, I'm kidding."
The bride-to-be blushed as she replied, "No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret."
Abbi's co-star and friend of 15 years D'Arcy Carden added, "It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love [Jodi]."
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021, after one year of dating.
"One year with this incredible human," Abbi wrote, alongside a cute pic of the pair. "Don't know how I got so lucky."
Jodi—best known for her role in the Apple TV+ space drama series For All Mankind—also posted a PDA-packed picture of the pair on their first anniversary, calling the relationship "the best surprise" of her life.
Abbi, 38, first came out as bisexual in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2018, saying that she "kind of [goes] both ways" adding,
"I date men and women," she explained, adding that her requirements are that the person "be funny" and is "doing something they love."