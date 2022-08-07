A League of Their Own Series' Abbi Jacobson Engaged to Jodi Balfour

Watch : "Broad City" Stars Play 'Broads Throughout History'

Abbi Jacobson has hit a home run when it comes to love.

The actress, who co-created and stars in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own TV series is engaged to partner Jodi Balfour after nearly two years of dating.

On Aug. 4, the couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary in Los Angeles, with Abbi wearing a noticeable sparkly ring on that finger. The Broad City alum later confirmed the happy news to People and celebrated with her co-stars.

"Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged! Abbi's engaged!" Chanté Adams gushed to the outlet. "We've had to hide it for...No, I'm kidding."

The bride-to-be blushed as she replied, "No, you have not. You have not had to hide it. That was not a thing. It was not a secret."

Abbi's co-star and friend of 15 years D'Arcy Carden added, "It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love [Jodi]."