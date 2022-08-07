15 Books to Read in August

Out of ways to beat the heat? Look no further than a new book!

It's still beach read season and August is set to deliver several of the year's most anticipated reads, including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo author Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest, and a compelling thriller from Lisa Jewell. Plus, despite spooky season being a few months away, this month has a bounty of true crime offerings, like the debut novel from the host of the Crime Junkie podcast.

So, whatever you're in the mood for, we've got something to satisfy your literary itch and the perfect new accessory to add to your beach bag this summer.