Why Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga were not in attendance to see his sister Teresa Giudice walk down the aisle and marry her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Find out the reason why below.

Watch: RHONJ's Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are setting family boundaries. 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were not in attendance when Joe's sister Teresa Giudice married her partner Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J, on Aug. 6. The wedding took place following increased tensions between the couples and a recent argument, per a source. 

The night before Teresa and Luis' special day, Joe seemingly hinted at the conflict when he re-posted a photo with other relatives and friends on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Blood doesn't make you family." 

While Melissa and Joe may have skipped out on the ceremony, Teresa's fellow RHONJ castmates Dolores CataniaMargaret JosephsJennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider were present, a source close to Teresa told E! News. 

The couple, who got engaged in October, were also joined by Housewives Potomac's Ashley DarbyNew York's Dorinda MedleyAtlanta's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and Dubai's Chanel Ayan

Joe and Melissa have had years-worth of drama unfold with Teresa throughout the filming of the popular Bravo reality show, including a fight that ended with Joe storming off set during a reunion special in May. 

The wedding, which was filmed, comes four months after Teresa told E!'s Daily Pop that Melissa would not be a member of her bridal party.  

"It is what it is," Teresa shared at the time. "I'm not her best friend, she's not my best friend. We're family. I love her. She's my sister-in-law, and vice versa. And I'm sure she loves me because I'm her sister-in-law. But do we hang out like best friends? No, we don't, and I'm okay with that." 

Still, Teresa is not letting her brother and sister-in-law's actions bring her down.  

"Teresa is on cloud nine," another insider exclusively told E! before the wedding. "She wanted a fairy tale wedding and that is exactly what she is getting. Everything is being done with such precision to make this an unforgettable evening." 

