Why Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Watch : RHONJ's Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are setting family boundaries.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were not in attendance when Joe's sister Teresa Giudice married her partner Luis "Louie" Ruelas at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J, on Aug. 6. The wedding took place following increased tensions between the couples and a recent argument, per a source.

The night before Teresa and Luis' special day, Joe seemingly hinted at the conflict when he re-posted a photo with other relatives and friends on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Blood doesn't make you family."

While Melissa and Joe may have skipped out on the ceremony, Teresa's fellow RHONJ castmates Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider were present, a source close to Teresa told E! News.

The couple, who got engaged in October, were also joined by Housewives Potomac's Ashley Darby, New York's Dorinda Medley, Atlanta's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and Dubai's Chanel Ayan.