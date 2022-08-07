Alec Baldwin and More Celebs Express Support for Anne Heche as She Remains Hospitalized After Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

Sending well wishes.

Two days after Anne Heche was hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Alec Baldwin took to social media to send his love and support to the actress, who he called "an old pal of mine."

"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," he said in an Aug. 6 Instagram video. "There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave."

Alec, 64, and Anne, 53, first co-starred in the 1996 legal thriller The Juror. They also worked together on the Broadway play Twentieth Century, for which Anne was nominated for a 2004 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

"She is an amazingly talented woman," the actor continued. "I love you Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love. Everyone please join me in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche."