Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at His London Concert

Watch : Kylie Jenner Treats "Spoiled" Stormi to Lux Shopping Spree

This family moment is music to our ears.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster traveled to the U.K. to attend Travis Scott's sold-out show at London's The O2 Arena on Aug. 6. The event marks the "Antidote" rapper's first solo arena concert since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November.

Kylie documented the event in an Aug. 6 Instagram post, which featured her and her 4-year-old daughter throwing their hands up in the air during Travis' performance, taking selfies together and sharing a group hug with Travis too. The couple's son, who was born in February, did not appear to be present at the event.

The Kardashians star also gave a glimpse into the backstage shenanigans that came after the concert too.

In one video clip, basketball stars James Harden—Khloe Kardashian's ex—and Kevin Durant can be seen cheering on an excited Travis inside the venue after the show.