RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married: Relive Their Red-Hot Romance

Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are officially husband and wife. Look back at their relationship timeline and cutest moments in honor of their New Jersey wedding.

Watch: RHONJ's Teresa Giudice MARRIES Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is a married woman.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas tied the knot in an Aug. 6 wedding ceremony in her home state surrounded by family and friends, including her four daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

The Bravolebrity and her man got engaged in October 2021 about one year after first meeting.

Teresa's happy ending comes after years of hardships and heartbreak. After she and ex-husband Joe Giudice served separate prison sentences for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges, the pair divorced in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage amid Joe's deportation to Italy.

That same year, Teresa's father Giacinto Gorga passed away nearly three years after her mother Antonia Gorga died.

The reality star has credited her late parents for her new relationship.

"I know my mom and dad sent my boyfriend to me," she told E! News exclusively in February 2021. "They did, because my dad left me and he's like 'you can't stay alone' so I know he sent him to me. Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street."

She added, "I was walking by at the Jersey Shore and he was packing up his car to go back home." They've been together ever since.

In honor of their newly minted husband and wife status, relive Teresa and Luis' cutest moments and major milestones by scrolling through their relationship timeline below.

November 2020: New BF Alert

The Real Housewives of New Jersey O.G. Teresa Giudice confirmed she was dating again just two months after finalizing the divorce from her ex-husband Joe Giudice. "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," she captioned her Facebook post on Nov. 9. However, Teresa stayed mum about the identity of her new man....

December 2020: Steamy Date Night

Teresa teased that she was "taking it slow" with her businessman boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohenbut by Dec. 14, the Bravolebrity couldn't keep her hands off of her man during a NYC date night

December 2020: Instagram Official

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," Teresa captioned a sweet Instagram photo cuddling up to Luis. Her RHONJ co-stars like Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs commented to congratulate the couple.

December 2020: Holiday Magic

Teresa celebrated her "official" relationship before Christmas 2020 on Dec. 22. 

January 2021: New Year, New Relationship

Teresa and Luis rang in 2021 together. "New year, New beginnings," the mother of four captioned on Jan. 4. 

January 2021: L.A. Vibes

Teresa and Luis jetted off to SoCal to explore the City of Angels. "Hollywood with my Boo," Teresa wrote in a sweet hiking pic on Jan. 24. 

January 2021: Lovey Dovey

Head over heels! "You stole my heart, but I'll let you keep it," Teresa gushed in a Jan. 27 Instagram post.

January 2021: Smiling Sweethearts

Teresa gushed over Luis during a Jan. 27 beach vacay: "You make my heart smile," she wrote. 

February 2021: Ski Bunnies

The picture perfect couple hit the slopes for a snowy getaway on Feb. 3. "Love being on the slopes with you," Teresa tagged Luis, with hashtags #snowbunny #skiing #youareanamazingskier. 

February 2021: Valentine's Day

"On the this day we celebrate love, I feel so fortunate to have found love in the most unexpected way, at the most unexpected time," Teresa captioned a Valentine's Day Instagram tribute to Luis. "You show me a whole New World, your kindness, creativity & love shows in everything that you do. I am so happy & I thank my mom and dad in heaven above for sending you. Thank you for loving me and showing me that it can be Valentine's Day every day when I'm with you." 

February 2021: Hearts on Fire

Teresa and Luis posed together on Feb. 11, with Teresa calling him "my love."

February 2021: Big Apple Love

The New Jersey couple visited Central Park for a "walk and talk" on Feb. 20. 

February 2021: Boat Babes

Teresa cuddled up with Luis on Feb. 25. "Love holding you in my arms," she cooed. 

March 2021: Visiting "Paradise" Together

Anywhere with Luis is "paradise" for Teresa! The RHONJ star snapped a vacay pic next to her man on March 9. 

March 2021: Resort Style

Teresa and Luis rocked matching 'fits while on vacation together in March. 

March 2021: Forever Love

"Forever is not enough time to Lovvve you the way I want to," Teresa gushed in an Instagram tribute to her hunky BF on March 11. 

March 2021: "Soulmate" Pair

Teresa confirmed that Luis is her "soulmate" in a sweet post. "Happy to have the other half of my HEART," she captioned, with hashtags #soulmate #complete #truelove #grateful.

May 2021: Lovebirds in Tulum

Teresa and Luis continued their romantic getaway. "Spending a few days on the beach with you gives me a lifetime of memories, love you today & all of my tomorrow's," Teresa wrote. 

April 2021: Easter Celebrations

Luis joined Teresa and her family to celebrate Easter 2021. "Everyday is another day in paradise with you," Teresa captioned a cute pic on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

May 2021: "Mi Amor"

Teresa called Luis her love on a dance floor in Tulum. 

April 2021: Future Husband?

Teresa told Luis: "You are today & all of my tomorrow's..." in an April 6 pic taken at the Four Seasons Ocean Club in the Bahamas. 

June 2021: Hamptons Weekend

"In your arms is my favorite place," Teresa wrote while in Southampton. 

April 2021: "Lucky" To Know Each Other

Teresa celebrated Luis' b-day on April 23, writing, "Happy Birthday to my beau @louiearuelas I'm so eternally grateful we found each other. You have shown me such love, kindness, openness & I feel lucky everyday to have found you!" 

She added, "I know we go together so well & I can't wait to celebrate this birthday along with all the birthdays to come in our future. Love you Louie! #allofme #happybirthday #adoreyou @johnlegend." 

April 2021: B-Day Bash

Teresa threw Luis a lavish b-day bash complete with custom balloons.

May 2021: Bravo Debut

"Tonight you get to meet my [heart emoji]," Teresa teased before Luis made his WWHL debut on May 5. 

June 2021: Date Night

Teresa and Luis went out to a pasta dinner in NYC. 

June 2021: Prom Parenting

Teresa was by Luis' son's side as he got ready for prom on June 10. "You looked so handsome at prom! excited to see what the future brings for you xo!" Teresa captioned. 

May 2021: Mother's Day Celebrations

Luis gave Teresa the world—in cake form! The couple spent Mother's Day 2021 in Southampton to celebrate the mother of four's big day.

July 2021: Fourth of July

"All the fireworks could never light up my world like you do," Teresa romantically said during Fourth of July celebrations at the Jersey Shore. 

May 2021: Teresa's B-Day

Teresa gushed, "My Birthday Wish from last year came true. I Love You," alongside Luis on May 16.

