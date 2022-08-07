Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Breakup

Pete Davidson is letting his outfit do the talking.
On Aug, 6, the former Saturday Night Live star was photographed for the first time since the news broke that he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian split after nine months of dating.
While on the set of his upcoming film Wizards! in Cairns, Australia, Pete was snapped wearing a green trucker hat with the movie's title written on it, teamed with a graphic t-shirt featuring the eyebrow-raising message, "What... I feel like s--t."
The day before, sources confirmed to E! News that Pete, 28 and Kim, 41—who were first romantically linked in October 2021—ended their relationship earlier this week and decided to just be friends.
The insiders exclusively shared that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
While Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on Wizards!, Kim has been busy focusing on her four kids—North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—with her ex Kanye West, who she is "happily co-parenting" with, per a separate source.
Just weeks before their breakup, Pete and Kim seemed to be going strong, despite the distance. On July 11, the SKIMS mogul showed her love for the comedian on Instagram with a series of cute photos of the pair, including pics of the two chilling by a pool and Kim resting her feet on her man's chest.
In the same post, fans also got a glimpse of Pete's latest tattoo tribute to Kim: the names "Jasmine" and "Aladdin" with an infinity sign in the middle on his collarbone. The former couple famously played the characters in an SNL skit when she hosted the show back in October and it was during this sketch that they shared their first kiss.
While their romance may be over in real life, Pete and Kim's relationship will continue to play out onscreen in the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians, premiering Sept. 22.
"I have a new boyfriend," Kim tells the camera as seen in a trailer for Season 2. "I'm just having a really good time."